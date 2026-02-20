Escalating Tensions: U.S. Military Planning for Possible Conflict with Iran

The United States is intensifying its military strategies with Iran, featuring detailed plans that include targeting specific individuals and even considering regime change. This follows President Donald Trump's suggestions of more aggressive actions should diplomatic negotiations falter, as confirmed by two anonymous U.S. officials.

Military options signal serious preparations for a possible conflict, with operations potentially involving targets like Iranian security sites and nuclear facilities. The Trump administration previously branded Iran's Revolutionary Guard as a terrorist group and has shown willingness to carry out targeted attacks, as evidenced by the 2020 strike on General Qassem Soleimani.

Trump has yet to clarify a replacement for Iran's leadership, although special operations have been employed in recent regime change efforts, like the high-profile attempt in Venezuela. Despite heightened military readiness, diplomatic channels remain open, but time appears to be running short for achieving any deal before U.S. military actions might proceed.

