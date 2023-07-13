Left Menu

Arun Kumar Tripathi appointed acting VC of Uttarakhand Ayurveda University

Arun Kumar Tripathi has been appointed as the acting vice chancellor of Uttarakhand Ayurveda University here, according to an order issued by the Raj Bhavan on Wednesday. Rawats appointment will be for three years from the date of assuming charge.

Arun Kumar Tripathi has been appointed as the acting vice chancellor of Uttarakhand Ayurveda University here, according to an order issued by the Raj Bhavan on Wednesday. Acting on the order of the Uttarakhand High Court, Sunil Kumar Joshi was removed from the post of vice chancellor with immediate effect.

Tripathi, who is working in the Gurukul Campus of the university in Haridwar, has replaced Joshi for interim arrangements till the appointment of a regular vice chancellor.

Tripathi's appointment will be for six months from the date of assuming office or till the appointment of the regular vice chancellor.

The Uttarakhand High Court had on July 5 directed the state government to immediately remove Joshi from the post, while ruling on a petition filed regarding the violation of rules in Joshi's appointment and his non-eligibility for the post.

Apart from this, Professor Diwan Singh Rawat has been appointed as the vice chancellor of Nainital-based Kumaon University. Rawat's appointment will be for three years from the date of assuming charge. He is currently a professor in the Department of Chemistry, University of Delhi.

