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Vani Tripathi Tikoo Champions Women's Reservation Bill: A New Era in Indian Politics

Actor and former BJP national secretary Vani Tripathi Tikoo advocates for the Women's Reservation Amendment Bill, describing it as a landmark moment for gender parity in India. The bill aims to reserve 33% of parliamentary seats for women, promising a transformative impact on Indian democracy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-04-2026 18:28 IST | Created: 11-04-2026 18:28 IST
Vani Tripathi Tikoo Champions Women's Reservation Bill: A New Era in Indian Politics
Vani Tripathi Tikoo (File photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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  • India

In a significant move towards gender equality, actor and former Bharatiya Janata Party national secretary Vani Tripathi Tikoo has endorsed the Women's Reservation Amendment Bill, which seeks to ensure stronger representation for women in the Indian Parliament. Speaking with ANI, Tikoo lauded the bill as a pivotal victory for women's rights.

Highlighting the historical context, Tikoo emphasized that it took over 76 years for India to achieve meaningful representation for women in its legislative bodies. She reiterated the necessity of reservations in enabling women's participation, stating, 'Reservation is both a leverage and an opportunity for women to be adequately represented in a country like India.'

Addressing criticisms of the bill, Tikoo argued against detractors, stating that the increased representation of women would broaden the scope of societal representation in governance. Her remarks come as the government prepares to consider amendments to the bill, which would tie reservations to existing census data due to delays.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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