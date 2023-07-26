Left Menu

iEnergizer wins the Award for Operational Excellence and Quality in BPO industry at 10th Edition of National Awards

iEnergizer, a leading global provider of Business Process Outsourcing solutions, is thrilled to announce its remarkable achievement in being honored with the esteemed award for Operational Excellence Quality in BPO Industry at National Awards 10th Edition, held on July 13, 2023.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-07-2023 13:02 IST | Created: 26-07-2023 13:02 IST
iEnergizer, a leading global provider of Business Process Outsourcing solutions, is thrilled to announce its remarkable achievement in being honored with the esteemed award for "Operational Excellence & Quality in BPO Industry" at National Awards' 10th Edition, held on July 13, 2023. The National Awards ceremony recognizes organizations and individuals for their outstanding contributions and accomplishments in various industries. iEnergizer BPO's commitment to excellence, innovative practices, and unwavering dedication to delivering top-notch services were acknowledged and lauded by the esteemed panel of judges, securing the company's position as a leader in the BPO industry. Mr. Adarsh Kumar, Co-founder and Chief Operating Officer (COO) of iEnergizer BPO, expressed his gratitude for the recognition, saying, "It is with great honor and immense pride that we accept the award for 'Operational Excellence and Quality in BPO Industry' at the National Awards. This accolade reflects the relentless efforts and sheer dedication of our talented team members who consistently go above and beyond to ensure exceptional service delivery to our clients.'' He further added, "At iEnergizer, our commitment to operational excellence and maintaining the highest quality standard has been the driving force behind our success. This recognition reaffirms our position as an industry leader and motivates us to continuously push the boundaries of excellence in the BPO space." iEnergizer BPO's success can be attributed to its customer-centric approach, technological prowess, and the hard work of its skilled workforce. The company's unwavering focus on nurturing and empowering its employees has cultivated a culture of excellence, making iEnergizer a preferred partner for numerous global clients seeking top-notch BPO services.

About iEnergizer BPO iEnergizer BPO is a global provider of Business Process Outsourcing solutions, catering to clients across various industries. Established with a vision to deliver unmatched BPO services, iEnergizer prides itself on its commitment to operational excellence, innovation, and a client-first approach.

