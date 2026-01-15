Saks Global's Strategic Moves Amid Bankruptcy Restructuring

Saks Global is leveraging its prime real estate portfolio as a critical tool in negotiations with lenders during its bankruptcy restructuring process. The struggling luxury retail company recently filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection, signaling strategic moves to stabilize operations amid significant competition.

One potential strategy for Saks is the sale-leaseback option, allowing them to sell assets and then lease them back, thus providing liquidity while keeping stores operational. With approximately 125 stores across the U.S., Saks controls significant ground leases in high-end retail locations.

Saks' co-anchored locations with Neiman Marcus are under review, with potential sales on the horizon to reduce internal competition and streamline operations. The company's restructuring efforts come as it faces mounting competition from brands opting for standalone boutiques that offer exclusive perks and experiences directly to consumers.