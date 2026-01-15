Sadio Mane's Heroics Propel Senegal to AFCON Final

Sadio Mane's late goal secured Senegal's place in the Africa Cup of Nations final after a tense 1-0 victory over Egypt. Mane's strike came 12 minutes from time, landing Senegal a deserved win in a match where they dominated possession and opportunities.

Senegal struggled to break through Egypt's defense until Mane capitalized on a deflection, seizing his chance with an unstoppable shot. The victory sets Senegal up to face either Morocco or Nigeria in the impending final clash.

Despite a valiant effort by Egypt in the closing stages, including a last-minute shot saved by Senegal's Edouard Mendy, Mohamed Salah's hopes for a first national title were crushed, resigning Egypt to defeat in a tightly contested semi-final.