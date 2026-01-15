Codelco's $2.8 Billion Copper Expansion

Chilean state-run miner Codelco announced on Wednesday that it has obtained environmental approval to extend the operational lifespan of its Ministro Hales copper mine until 2054, a venture that demands a $2.8 billion investment.

As the largest copper producer globally, Codelco plans to use this initiative to elevate the mine's production capacity to 200,000 tons per year, a significant increase from the current 170,000 tons.

The project underscores Codelco's strategic efforts in maintaining its market leadership and the importance of the mining industry to Chile's economy.