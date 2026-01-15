Codelco's $2.8 Billion Copper Expansion
Codelco, Chile's state-run mining company, has received environmental approval to extend the Ministro Hales copper mine's operation until 2054. The $2.8 billion project aims to boost annual production from 170,000 to 200,000 tons, reinforcing the company's position as the world's largest copper producer.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Santiago | Updated: 15-01-2026 01:21 IST | Created: 15-01-2026 01:21 IST
- Country:
- Chile
Chilean state-run miner Codelco announced on Wednesday that it has obtained environmental approval to extend the operational lifespan of its Ministro Hales copper mine until 2054, a venture that demands a $2.8 billion investment.
As the largest copper producer globally, Codelco plans to use this initiative to elevate the mine's production capacity to 200,000 tons per year, a significant increase from the current 170,000 tons.
The project underscores Codelco's strategic efforts in maintaining its market leadership and the importance of the mining industry to Chile's economy.
ALSO READ
Codelco's $1.3 Billion Bid to Sustain Copper Production at Radomiro Tomic
ZebPay Unveils Systematic Investment Plan for Crypto Enthusiasts
Brazil Billionaire Eyes Venezuelan Energy Investments
CFA Society India's Milestone India Investment Conference Explores AI and Geopolitics
State Street Investment's Strategic Stake: Boosting Presence in India with Groww AMC