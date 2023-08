BRIEF-MSCI Announces Acquisition Of Burgiss

MSCI Inc: * MSCI ANNOUNCES ACQUISITION OF BURGISS, EXPANDING PRIVATE ASSETS LEADERSHIP AND STRENGTHENING MULTI-ASSET CLASS OFFERING

* MSCI INC - ANTICIPATES FUNDING PURCHASE CONSIDERATION FROM EXISTING LIQUIDITY SOURCES * MSCI INC: BURGISS' FINANCIAL RESULTS WILL BE PRESENTED AS PART OF MSCI'S ALL OTHER - PRIVATE ASSETS REPORTABLE SEGMENT Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

