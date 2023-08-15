Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-08-2023 22:19 IST | Created: 15-08-2023 22:15 IST
27 foreign journalists attend I-Day celebrations at Red Fort as guests
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr
A group of 27 foreign journalists on Tuesday attended as guests during the 77th Independence Day celebrations held at the Red Fort here, official sources said.

The journalists belong to Argentina, Brazil, Germany, Indonesia, Spain, Turkiye and United Kingdom, among other countries, they said. Journalists from Japan, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa and from G20 countries such as Italy, Germany and South Korea also attended the ceremony.

''These foreign mediapersons attended the I-Day celebrations as guests,'' a source said.

Meanwhile, another source said paintings of Lord Krishna, freedom fighters, Jallianwala Bagh were put up at the the venue to heighten the patriotic feel.

''We had also put on display paintings of the Golden Temple in Amritsar, other important sites like Jantar Mantar; Lord Krishna blowing a conch and several eminent freedom fighters like Aruna Asaf Ali and others,'' the source said.

''These artworks were done on canvases by artistes on a very large scale and brought to the venue and mounted for display,'' he added.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his address from the ramparts of the Red Fort in old Delhi said, ''Today we have demography, democracy, diversity, and this Triveni (three factors) has the potential to make every dream of India come true.'' He also said that a host of events held in the last one year under India's G20 presidency had introduced the country's capabilities and diversity to the world. The prime minister asserted that the country is becoming a ''voice of the Global South''.

