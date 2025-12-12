Left Menu

Court Sets Date for Krishna Janmabhoomi Dispute Hearing

The Allahabad High Court will next hear the Krishna Janmabhoomi and Shahi Idgah mosque dispute in Mathura on January 30. Justice Avnish Saxena reviewed amendments in pleadings. The Hindu side's 18 suits against the mosque claim it was built over a temple demolished by Mughal emperor Aurangzeb.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Prayagraj | Updated: 12-12-2025 21:31 IST | Created: 12-12-2025 21:31 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Allahabad High Court has scheduled the next hearing for the Krishna Janmabhoomi and Shahi Idgah mosque dispute for January 30. The case, centered in Mathura, involves complex legal proceedings surrounding the land on which the mosque stands.

On Friday, Justice Avnish Saxena examined documents related to amendments in pleadings, marking a step forward in the case that has seen 18 suits filed by the Hindu side. These suits assert the mosque was constructed by demolishing a temple dedicated to Lord Krishna, leading to demands for its possession and the restoration of the temple.

Previously, on August 1, 2024, the high court dismissed the Muslim side's challenge to the Hindu worshippers' suits, affirming their maintainability and stating they were not restricted by acts such as the Limitation Act or the Places of Worship Act, 1991. The ongoing legal dispute dates back to the era of Mughal emperor Aurangzeb.

(With inputs from agencies.)

