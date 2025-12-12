Devotion to Argentina: Dreams Unite Ichhapur and Dum Dum With Lionel Messi
For Ichhapur tea-seller Shib Shankar Patra, meeting Argentine superstar Lionel Messi is a dream come true despite his health struggles. Patra and café owner Soumindra Ghosh, both diehard Messi fans from Kolkata, have dedicated their lives to celebrating Messi's legacy and draw inspiration from his career.
For Shib Shankar Patra, a tea-seller from Ichhapur, the arrival of Argentine football legend Lionel Messi in Kolkata marks the culmination of a lifelong dream. Despite recent health challenges, Patra remains an ardent admirer and has dedicated his surroundings, including his tea stall, to Messi.
Patra, who formerly played club-level football, has transformed his home and business into shrines celebrating Argentina and Messi. Amidst personal difficulties, including heart surgery, he and his family maintain hope, and now, an exclusive meeting with Messi awaits.
Earthy in their dedication, Patra and fellow fan Soumindra Ghosh of Dum Dum, owner of the Messi-themed Leo Cafe, have found a community of like-minded devotees. Both Patra's and Ghosh's ventures are testaments to Messi's powerful impact, drawing visitors from across India and worldwide in reverence to the football icon.
