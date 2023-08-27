2nd batch of Punjab govt school headmasters depart for training at IIM, Ahmedabad

Punjab Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains on Sunday flagged off the second batch of 50 school headmasters for the Indian Institute of Management, Ahmedabad for training.

The minister also condemned the alleged incident of a school teacher in Uttar Pradesh asking her students to slap a boy from a minority community, saying such acts threaten the unity and integrity of the country.

The motive behind sending the headmasters to IIM is to ensure that students of government schools in the state get quality education so that they can compete with convent-educated peers across the globe, Bains said in an official statement.

The minister said as good coaches produce excellent players, an updated teacher will help in grooming able students for the future.

There is no dearth of funds for the state's education sector and all efforts will be made to ensure that the students get quality education, he said.

Due to the strenuous efforts of the state government, the day is not far when Punjab will emerge as a hub of quality education across the country. The first batch of school headmasters went for training at the IIM, Ahmedabad in July.

Bains termed the Uttar Pradesh incident unfortunate and said a sense of mutual brotherhood will be inculcated in students of Punjab as part of the daily morning assembly in schools.

It will strengthen the ethos of communal harmony and peace among the youth, he added.

A video showing the alleged slapping incident in UP's Muzaffarnagar involving school teacher, Tripta Tyagi, and the Class 2 boy went viral on social media eliciting strong words from several political parties.

Muzaffarnagar police on Saturday booked the teacher while the school was also served a notice by the state education department.

