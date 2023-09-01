Kashmiris experiencing change and peace for the first time: BJP MP Vivek Thakur

Kashmiris are experiencing change and peace, and are starting to think about their future positively, which they could not do till a few years ago, BJP Rajya Sabha Member Vivek Thakur said here on Friday.

Thakur, who is on a two-day visit to Jammu and Kashmir as the chairman of the Parliamentary Committee on Education, Women, Children, Youth and Sports, hailed the ongoing work in education and sports sectors in the Union territory.

“Overall, the attitude of everybody towards Kashmir is so positive… People of Kashmir are experiencing change and peace and they are thinking progressively which they could not do till a few years ago,’ Thakur told reporters here. The Rajya Sabha MP said Kashmiris were feeling happy because of the ongoing work in the Union territory. “Shikara wala is happy that tourists are coming. When you feel happy, it has an effect on the overall atmosphere. People across the world, Kashmiris themselves, are saying there is development in Kashmir,” he said. “Today, we reviewed the entire higher education of J-K, including central and state universities. We had a very detailed discussion on the development of sports infrastructure in J-K. I must tell you one thing with confidence. The beautiful work that is happening in Kashmir in the education and sports sector, it is one of the best in the country,” the BJP leader said. “The kind of infrastructure that has been created in the remotest areas of Kashmir, which was not imaginable a few years back – be it in Sopore or Shopian – the kind of peoples’ involvement that has come up in sports, that is a marvellous thing,'' Thakur said. Singh said the parliamentary committee has asked the Jammu and Kashmir administration to go for talent scouting at the grassroots level. Singh said committee members are duty-bound to help Kashmir’s crafts prosper and offered a token of appreciation to some local artisans.

Asked about the recent violence in Manipur, Thakur said it does not fall into the mandate of the committee. “The committee’s job is to look at its chapter on education, women and child, and youth affairs. What you are asking is not the committee's chapter,” he said. To a question on the ‘One Nation, One Election’ proposal announced on Friday, Singh said he can speak on the matter once he gets more details on it.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)