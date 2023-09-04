PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Sept. 4

Left Menu

Reuters | Updated: 04-09-2023 06:18 IST | Created: 04-09-2023 06:18 IST
The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headlines

- Jeremy Hunt pledges to spend 'what it takes' to fix UK's crumbling schools - P&O Ferries' market share eroded by competition from low-cost operators

- Ireland seeks legal advice on court action against UK's 'Troubles' legacy bill Overview

- The UK government will stump up "what it takes" to make sure that children can get to school safely, chancellor Jeremy Hunt promised on Sunday. - P&O Ferries has lost significant ground in the UK freight market since it was acquired by its Dubai owner, according to new analysis. - The Irish government is taking legal advice over the possibility of mounting a court challenge to controversial UK legislation that would offer an amnesty for atrocities committed during Northern Ireland's three decades-long Troubles conflict.

(Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

