Innovative educational programme for students launched in Telangana

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 04-09-2023 21:11 IST | Created: 04-09-2023 21:09 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Shell and Smile Foundation have come together to launch ‘NXplorers Junior’, an innovative educational programme in Khammam and Warangal districts in Telangana.

During the first year, 70 schools in both the districts will be included in the programme, a release said.

NXplorers is Shell’s global flagship Social Investment STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics) educational programme which aims to benefit school children by enabling them to understand, navigate and address local and global challenges, as underlined in the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), it said.

NXplorers is also aligned with the National Education Policy 2020 and it envisions to complement the latter’s objectives, the release said.

Smile Foundation has been implementing NXplorers, benefitting less-privileged students from government schools, studying in rural and hard-to-reach areas, it said.

The programme is being rolled out in concurrence with the educational authorities of the state government, the release said adding the NXplorers Juniors programme will train and nurture school children in the age group of 10-12 years.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

