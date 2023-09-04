Celebrate culture, diversity of different parts of country in schools: PM to teachers

On the eve of Teachers' Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday interacted with the winners of the National Teachers' Award and urged them to celebrate the culture and diversity of different parts of the country in their schools.

In his interaction with the 75 award winners at 7, Lok Kalyan Marg, the prime minister appreciated the efforts of teachers in nurturing the young minds of the country.

He highlighted the importance of good teachers and the role they can play in shaping the destiny of the country, a statement issued by the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said.

Modi also emphasised the importance of inspiring children by educating them about the success of grassroots achievers.

The prime minister talked about taking pride in local heritage and history, and urged the teachers to inspire students to learn about their region's history and culture, the statement said.

Highlighting the strength of diversity in the country, he requested the teachers to celebrate the culture and diversity of different parts of the country in their schools, it said.

Discussing the recent success of Chandrayaan-3, Modi underscored the importance of encouraging curiosity in students about science and technology as the 21st century is technology-driven.

He also talked about the importance of skilling the youth and making them future ready.

Talking about Mission LiFE, a global plan of action aimed at saving the planet from the disastrous consequences of climate change, Prime Minister Modi discussed the importance of recycling as opposed to the use and throw culture.

Several teachers also briefed Modi about the cleanliness programmes being held in their schools.

Further, Modi advised the teachers to constantly learn and upgrade their skills throughout their career.

Asked what is the new and changing role of teachers, he urged the teachers to never allow the student within them to die.

''If the student within you is alive, you will never get caught up in problems or feel dejected,'' he said, according to a video clip of the interaction shared by the PMO on X, formerly Twitter.

The prime minister urged the teachers to encourage children and never discourage their curiosity.

''You don't do it that is why you have gotten this award,'' he said, evoking peals of laughter from the teachers.

In a post on X, Modi said, ''Met our nation's exemplary educators who have been honoured with the National Teachers' Awards. Their dedication to shaping young minds and their unwavering commitment to excellence in education is very inspiring.'' ''In their classrooms, they are scripting a brighter future for India's youth,'' he said.

The purpose of the National Teachers' Award is to celebrate the unique contribution of some of the finest teachers in the country and to honour those teachers who, through their commitment, have not only improved the quality of education but also enriched the lives of their students, the statement said.

This year, the scope of the award has been expanded from including teachers selected by the Department of School Education and Literacy to also including those chosen by the Department of Higher Education and Ministry of Skill Development.

Modi was joined by Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, among others, at the interaction.

A total of 75 teachers from across the country have been selected for the award which will be conferred on them by President Droupadi Murmu on September 5, according to Education Ministry officials.

These include 50 school teachers, 13 teachers from higher education institutions and 12 from the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship.

''The purpose of the National Teachers' Award is to celebrate the unique contribution of teachers in the country and to honour those teachers who, through their commitment and dedication, have not only improved the quality of education but also enriched the lives of their students,'' a senior Education Ministry official said.

