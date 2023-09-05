Odisha: 2 officials of private firm held for substandard work in construction of hostels

Two officials of a private firm were arrested on Monday for alleged substandard work and misappropriation of government funds in the construction of four hostels for SC students in Odisha's Sonepur district, an official said.

The Vigilance Department raided the office of the Hindustan Steel Works Construction Ltd in Bhubaneswar, and arrested the two engineers, he said.

Earlier, two other persons were arrested in connection with the case. They are at present in judicial custody.

It is alleged that these people misappropriated government funds meant for the construction of four hostels, each having a capacity of 100 beds. The construction company also allegedly executed the work without approving the design from the ST and SC Development Department, the official said.

