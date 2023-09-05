Left Menu

Adobe partners with Ministry of Education for digital skills curriculum; to reach 2 cr students by 2027

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-09-2023 18:45 IST | Created: 05-09-2023 18:45 IST
Adobe partners with Ministry of Education for digital skills curriculum; to reach 2 cr students by 2027
  • Country:
  • India

Computer software company Adobe on Tuesday said it has partnered with the Union Education Ministry to provide schools with Adobe Express-based curriculum and training, with an aim to reach 2 crore students and 5 lakh educators across India by 2027.

The company said the partnership was announced at a signing ceremony by Union Education minister Dharmendra Pradhan during the G-20 Leaders' Summit in India.

''In the time of digitisation, new ideas, new innovation and creativity, this partnership is going to create a new standard and benchmark for students,'' said Dharmendra Pradhan, Minister of Education, Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, Government of India.

K-12 schools across the country will get free access to Adobe Express Premium as part of the partnership.

The curriculum, training and certification will be rolled out based on Adobe Express tools with topics like creativity, generative AI, design, animation, video and other emerging technologies. Educators will receive Adobe Creative Educators certification upon completing the training.

''Digital literacy is a core tenet at Adobe and our partnership with India's Ministry of Education is another important step in our longstanding commitment to education and empowering India's students to make an impact in the world,'' said Mala Sharma, VP and GM, Global Education and Adobe Express, Adobe.

The American multinational technology company joined hands with All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) to empower 75,000 faculty in 10,000 higher education institutes with access to Express in 2022.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
World News Roundup: Niger junta reopens airspace after coup - transport ministry; Putin tells Turkey's Erdogan: we're ready to discuss the grain deal and more

World News Roundup: Niger junta reopens airspace after coup - transport mini...

 Global
2
IAA MOBILITY 2023: Samsung to exhibit semiconductor solutions tailored for automotive applications

IAA MOBILITY 2023: Samsung to exhibit semiconductor solutions tailored for a...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Tunisia's bad economy hits coeliac sufferers with rice shortage; Nestle divests peanut allergy business Palforzia and more

Health News Roundup: Tunisia's bad economy hits coeliac sufferers with rice ...

 Global
4
Time to act as African children at risk of impacts of climate change: UNICEF

Time to act as African children at risk of impacts of climate change: UNICEF...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Counting the Costs: How Drug-Resistant Infections Drain Our Economic Resources

Unraveling Google's Success: How it Outperformed AltaVista

Feast on Facts: Dissecting the 18 Most Common Food Myths

Rediscover Yourself: 3 Secrets to Balancing Work and Life

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023