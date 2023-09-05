Ambedkar University faculty members protest on campus against promotion scheme

The Ambedkar University Delhi Faculty Association (AUDFA) on Tuesday staged a protest on the varsity campus demanding the disbanding of a standing committee formed for promotions under the CAS scheme.

The teachers protested at the Karampura Campus alleging that the present Standing Committee was not constituted through ''legitimate means.'' The protesters have alleged that due to the ''non-facilitative'' implementation of CAS, or Career Advancement Scheme, they are facing several issues like delays in promotions and loss of service of up to four years resulting in loss of pay, which has forced a number of members to approach the court.

''The recent data collected by AUDFA shows that regressive and non-facilitative implementation of CAS rules at AUD has most adversely affected faculty who are at the stage of Assistant Professors.

''There are cases where promotions have been rejected. Where promotions have been granted, there is a heavy loss of service, and consequently loss of pay,'' the AUDFA said in a statement.

