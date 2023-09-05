Left Menu

Animal activists submit memorandum to Delhi Mayor over picking up of stray dogs by MCD

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-09-2023 22:02 IST | Created: 05-09-2023 21:30 IST
Animal activists submit memorandum to Delhi Mayor over picking up of stray dogs by MCD
File photo. Image Credit: Twitter(@OberoiShelly)
  • Country:
  • India

A group of animal activists from Delhi NCR met Mayor Shelly Oberoi on Tuesday and submitted a memorandum against the alleged picking up of stray dogs by the MCD without any order ahead of the G20 Summit. Around 20 activists from the House of Stray Animals and Happy Tails Foundation visited the MCD office and requested the Mayor to “return” all stray dogs to their respective territories that were allegedly picked up.

The MCD has officials have denied the allegations.

''Our demands include returning all stray dogs to their respective territories, immediately stop picking up of dogs, passes for all animal-related vehicles during G20, stop picking up of sterilised dogs, community kitchen and vaccination,'' House of Stray Animals founder Sanjay Mohapatra said.

The activists have claimed that they have got assurance from the Mayor and that action will be taken soon.

On August 2, an order issued by the MCD said that the civic body would remove stray dogs from the streets of the national capital for sterilisation ahead of the G20 Summit. The dogs will be kept at the Animal Birth Control centres temporarily and later released back to the same locations they were picked up from.

However, the MCD soon revoked the order. ''An order was issued a month ago by the MCD's veterinary department for such work, but it was later revoked. Right now, the MCD is not picking any dogs from the city,'' a senior official from the civic body said.

Ambika Shukla from People For Animals' NGO said there is “no need to remove friendly and sterilised dogs” from the streets.

''The animal welfare community reached out to MCD to help collect the dogs kindly and safely. Had local caretakers been involved in the process as we suggested, there would have been no cruelty, no chasing and no missing dogs,'' Shukla said.

''Rough, untrained class 4 staff cannot be expected to handle dogs humanely. Why not take those who can?'' she asked.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
World News Roundup: Niger junta reopens airspace after coup - transport ministry; Putin tells Turkey's Erdogan: we're ready to discuss the grain deal and more

World News Roundup: Niger junta reopens airspace after coup - transport mini...

 Global
2
IAA MOBILITY 2023: Samsung to exhibit semiconductor solutions tailored for automotive applications

IAA MOBILITY 2023: Samsung to exhibit semiconductor solutions tailored for a...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Tunisia's bad economy hits coeliac sufferers with rice shortage; Nestle divests peanut allergy business Palforzia and more

Health News Roundup: Tunisia's bad economy hits coeliac sufferers with rice ...

 Global
4
Time to act as African children at risk of impacts of climate change: UNICEF

Time to act as African children at risk of impacts of climate change: UNICEF...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Counting the Costs: How Drug-Resistant Infections Drain Our Economic Resources

Unraveling Google's Success: How it Outperformed AltaVista

Feast on Facts: Dissecting the 18 Most Common Food Myths

Rediscover Yourself: 3 Secrets to Balancing Work and Life

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023