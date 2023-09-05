DDA sports complexes to remain open from Sep 8-10

Delhi Development Authority-run sports complexes will remain open from September 8-10, a senior official said.

An order to this effect will be issued, he said.

Earlier, there was a plan to close the sports complexes and golf courses run by the DDA in view of the G20 Summit being hosted here from September 9-10, sources said.

''All sports complexes will remain open from September 8-10,'' the official said.

DDA has several sports complexes under its jurisdiction, including the Siri Fort Sports Complex and Chilla Sports Complex.

