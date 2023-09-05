Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-09-2023 23:21 IST | Created: 05-09-2023 23:18 IST
DDA sports complexes to remain open from Sep 8-10
Representative image Image Credit: Wikipedia
Delhi Development Authority-run sports complexes will remain open from September 8-10, a senior official said.

An order to this effect will be issued, he said.

Earlier, there was a plan to close the sports complexes and golf courses run by the DDA in view of the G20 Summit being hosted here from September 9-10, sources said.

''All sports complexes will remain open from September 8-10,'' the official said.

DDA has several sports complexes under its jurisdiction, including the Siri Fort Sports Complex and Chilla Sports Complex.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

