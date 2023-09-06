Left Menu

Remain in city during G20 to meet any possible need for manpower: Delhi govt to Education Department employees

In view of the G20 summit, the Delhi government has ordered closure of all schools from September 7 to September 10 but asked the Education Department employees to remain in the city during this time to meet any possible need for manpower during the event.The G20 Leaders Summit will be held from September 9-10 at a newly built international convention and exhibition centre -- Bharat Mandapam -- at Pragati Maidan here....public holiday has been declared in Delhi-NCR...

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-09-2023 00:47 IST | Created: 06-09-2023 00:39 IST
Remain in city during G20 to meet any possible need for manpower: Delhi govt to Education Department employees
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • India

In view of the G20 summit, the Delhi government has ordered closure of all schools from September 7 to September 10 but asked the Education Department employees to remain in the city during this time to meet any possible need for manpower during the event.

The G20 Leaders Summit will be held from September 9-10 at a newly built international convention and exhibition centre -- Bharat Mandapam -- at Pragati Maidan here.

''...public holiday (has been declared) in Delhi-NCR... (from) September 8 to September 10 on account of G20 Summit and prior to that, September 7 is a gazetted holiday on account of Janmashtami,'' the government said in a circular.

''Keeping in view the magnitude of the event and the possible need of manpower for any deployment, it has been decided that all the staff members of the Education Department ... (should) remain in the city,'' it said.

The circular further said that all employees must be available on phone and that no outstation leave will be permitted during this period as their services may be required any time.

''Accordingly, all Officers/Officials of this Directorate are hereby directed to take note of the above direction and ensure their presence within the National Capital Territory of Delhi during the G20 Summit,'' it said.

India is hosting the G20 summit in its capacity as the current president of the grouping and it is likely to be attended by more than 30 heads of state, top officials from the European Union and invited guest countries, and 14 heads of international organisations.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
FEATURE-India's women gig workers organise with WhatsApp, secret meetings

FEATURE-India's women gig workers organise with WhatsApp, secret meetings

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Pent-up private Wegovy demand prompts UK availability concerns; Nestle divests peanut allergy business Palforzia and more

Health News Roundup: Pent-up private Wegovy demand prompts UK availability c...

 Global
3
3 persons killed as tractor overturns in bid to save cow in MP

3 persons killed as tractor overturns in bid to save cow in MP

 India
4
FEATURE-India bets on seaweed's future as food industry appetite grows

FEATURE-India bets on seaweed's future as food industry appetite grows

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Counting the Costs: How Drug-Resistant Infections Drain Our Economic Resources

Unraveling Google's Success: How it Outperformed AltaVista

Feast on Facts: Dissecting the 18 Most Common Food Myths

Rediscover Yourself: 3 Secrets to Balancing Work and Life

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023