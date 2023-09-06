Left Menu

J-K CEO issues list of 358 municipal wards reserved for women

Ward numbers 16 and 56 of Jammu Municipal Corporation from where Mayor Rajinder Sharma and Deputy Mayor Baldev Singh Baloria were elected have been reserved for women from open and SC categories respectively.

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 06-09-2023 15:26 IST | Created: 06-09-2023 15:26 IST
J-K CEO issues list of 358 municipal wards reserved for women
  • Country:
  • India

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Pandurang K Pole has issued a fresh list reserving 358 municipal wards out of 1,119 for women and sought objections and suggestions to it within a week.

The list of reserved wards for Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes and women in open, SC and ST categories have been made on the basis of population data.

According to data released by the election department, of the 1,119 wards of 77 municipal bodies in the Union territory, 358 wards have been reserved for women.

Eighty-six wards have been reserved for SC and 14 for ST.

''In accordance with section 10-A of the Jammu & Kashmir Municipal Corporation Act, 2000, and Section 11-A of the Jammu & Kashmir Municipal Act, 2000, wards are to be reserved for women, Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes...,'' the CEO said in the notification issued on Tuesday.

The chief electoral officer invited objections and suggestions in relation to the notification. ''Any objections and suggestions should reach the CEO, Nirvachan Bhawan Jammu, or Darul Intikhab, Srinagar, within 7 days from the issuance of this notice till September after which no objections or suggestions will be entertained,'' he said.

Thirty-three per cent of the total wards are reserved for women. Out of these, a third of the seats are reserved for women from Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes.

The largest number of 25 wards each have been reserved for women in Srinagar and Jammu civic bodies, followed by reservation of eight wards in Anantnag, seven each in Baramulla, Spore, Udhampur and Kathua districts.

Seats have been reserved based on the decreasing order of the population of Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes and excluding wards where their population is less than one per cent as per the 2005 and 2018 elections. Ward numbers 16 and 56 of Jammu Municipal Corporation from where Mayor Rajinder Sharma and Deputy Mayor Baldev Singh Baloria were elected have been reserved for women from open and SC categories respectively.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Pent-up private Wegovy demand prompts UK availability concerns; Nestle divests peanut allergy business Palforzia and more

Health News Roundup: Pent-up private Wegovy demand prompts UK availability c...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Nestle divests peanut allergy business Palforzia; Tonix's long COVID drug fails to meet mid-stage trial goal and more

Health News Roundup: Nestle divests peanut allergy business Palforzia; Tonix...

 Global
3
FEATURE-India's women gig workers organise with WhatsApp, secret meetings

FEATURE-India's women gig workers organise with WhatsApp, secret meetings

 Global
4
3 persons killed as tractor overturns in bid to save cow in MP

3 persons killed as tractor overturns in bid to save cow in MP

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Counting the Costs: How Drug-Resistant Infections Drain Our Economic Resources

Unraveling Google's Success: How it Outperformed AltaVista

Feast on Facts: Dissecting the 18 Most Common Food Myths

Rediscover Yourself: 3 Secrets to Balancing Work and Life

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023