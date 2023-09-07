Left Menu

After Mamata's threat, Bengal Guv invites her to stage protest inside Raj Bhavan

West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose on Thursday invited Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee as his honoured guest to stage any protest she may wish to join inside the Raj Bhavan.This offer comes days after Banerjee had threatened to stage a sit-in outside the Raj Bhavan to protest against his holding back bills passed by the state assembly.I will request my esteemed constitutional colleague, the honourable CM to come inside the Raj Bhavan and hold protests if she wants.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 07-09-2023 15:53 IST | Created: 07-09-2023 15:50 IST
After Mamata's threat, Bengal Guv invites her to stage protest inside Raj Bhavan
CV Ananda Bose Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • India

West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose on Thursday invited Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee as his ''honoured guest'' to stage any protest she may wish to join inside the Raj Bhavan.

This ''offer'' comes days after Banerjee had threatened to stage a sit-in outside the Raj Bhavan to protest against his ''holding back'' bills passed by the state assembly.

''I will request my esteemed constitutional colleague, the honourable CM to come inside the Raj Bhavan and hold protests if she wants. Why should she be standing outside?'' the governor said while speaking to reporters at the airport here.

During a Teacher's Day programme on Tuesday, Banerjee had said, ''If federalism is interfered with by taking away rights (of the state governments), I will be forced to sit on dharna outside the Raj Bhavan. We will not allow injustice. Bengal knows how to fight back. Wait and watch.'' The governor, in his capacity as the chancellor of state-run universities, has recently appointed interim vice-chancellors for eight varsities, including the prestigious Presidency University, MAKAUT and the University of Burdwan, a step which was severely criticised by the chief minister as a bid to interfere with the running of state-administered universities.

Sources said the interim vice-chancellors of eight other universities have also been finalised and appointment letters ''will be issued soon''.

Noting that the vice-chancellors should be picked from the names suggested by a five-member search committee, Banerjee had said, ''The governor is appointing persons at his will with no regard to the suggestions.''

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Helicopter crashed into sea off Dubai, search for crew underway -UAE regulator

Helicopter crashed into sea off Dubai, search for crew underway -UAE regulat...

 United Arab Emirates
2
Jio Platforms and NVIDIA team up to build new AI cloud infrastructure in India

Jio Platforms and NVIDIA team up to build new AI cloud infrastructure in Ind...

 India
3
Tennis-Sabalenka fights back to snuff out home hopes of all-American final

Tennis-Sabalenka fights back to snuff out home hopes of all-American final

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: Kroger to pay up to $1.4 billion to resolve US opioid lawsuits; Lilly's diabetes drug Mounjaro approved by UK watchdog and more

Health News Roundup: Kroger to pay up to $1.4 billion to resolve US opioid l...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Exploring the Psychological Effects of Hunger on Your Mind

Why Your Note-Taking App Isn't Boosting Your Brainpower

Uncovering Ocean Floor's Hidden Potential in the Green Energy Revolution

Counting the Costs: How Drug-Resistant Infections Drain Our Economic Resources

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023