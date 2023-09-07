Left Menu

Sudarsan creates sand art with 2000 diyas to welcome Biden

So I have created this sculpture by using diyas to welcome the US president, he said.Pattnaik had created another sand sculpture of Biden when he won the presidential election in November 2020.A Padma awardee, he has participated in more than 65 international sand art competitions and festivals around the globe and has won many prizes for the country.

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 07-09-2023 18:39 IST | Created: 07-09-2023 18:39 IST
Sudarsan creates sand art with 2000 diyas to welcome Biden
  • Country:
  • India

Renowned sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik has created a six-feet sand sculpture using 2000 mud diyas on Puri sea beach for the G20 Summit to be held on Setember 9 and 10 in New Delhi.

The work has a sand sculpture of the US President Joe Biden and a logo of G20 with the message 'Welcome to Bharat'. About five tonnes of sand was used in the sculpture and students of Pattnaik's Sand Art Institute joined hands to complete it, said the artiste.

''It was our culture to welcome guests with diya arti. So I have created this sculpture by using diyas to welcome the US president," he said.

Pattnaik had created another sand sculpture of Biden when he won the presidential election in November 2020.

A Padma awardee, he has participated in more than 65 international sand art competitions and festivals around the globe and has won many prizes for the country.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Swine fever detected in Sweden for the first time; AT&T says tests at some lead cable sites show no public health risk and more

Health News Roundup: Swine fever detected in Sweden for the first time; AT&T...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Georgia can resume ban on hormone treatment for transgender youth, judge says; Nestle divests peanut allergy business Palforzia and more

Health News Roundup: Georgia can resume ban on hormone treatment for transge...

 Global
3
FEATURE-Wanted: Young Indonesians for next generation of forest defenders

FEATURE-Wanted: Young Indonesians for next generation of forest defenders

 Global
4
ANALYSIS-Ecuador's Amazon oil ban: a threat to fossil fuels in Latin America?

ANALYSIS-Ecuador's Amazon oil ban: a threat to fossil fuels in Latin America...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Exploring the Psychological Effects of Hunger on Your Mind

Why Your Note-Taking App Isn't Boosting Your Brainpower

Uncovering Ocean Floor's Hidden Potential in the Green Energy Revolution

Counting the Costs: How Drug-Resistant Infections Drain Our Economic Resources

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023