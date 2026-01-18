Bharat as Vishwaguru: Dharma's Guiding Light

At a recent event, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat emphasized that Bharat's potential as a world leader, or Vishwaguru, is anchored in its adherence to dharma. He defined dharma as the driving principle of the universe, extending beyond the confines of religion.

Bhagwat highlighted India's rich spiritual heritage, passed down from ancestors through saints and seers, and how this legacy positions India uniquely in the world. He urged individuals to view their duties through the lens of dharma, citing water's duty to flow and fire's to burn as universal truths understood through spiritual endeavor.

Bhagwat warned against arrogance while engaging in holy work, advocating recognition of this work as ultimately belonging to a higher power. He also called for a collective spirit, advising against the 'I' mentality. The RSS chief noted the spiritual role in leadership, suggesting the State may be secular, but individuals inherently embody dharma.

(With inputs from agencies.)