Bharat as Vishwaguru: Dharma's Guiding Light

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat asserts that Bharat's strength as a world leader lies in its adherence to dharma. He stresses that dharma, beyond religion, is the guiding principle that governs the universe. Bhagwat calls for humility and collective spirit in service, emphasizing spirituality's role in leadership.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 18-01-2026 16:53 IST | Created: 18-01-2026 16:53 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
At a recent event, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat emphasized that Bharat's potential as a world leader, or Vishwaguru, is anchored in its adherence to dharma. He defined dharma as the driving principle of the universe, extending beyond the confines of religion.

Bhagwat highlighted India's rich spiritual heritage, passed down from ancestors through saints and seers, and how this legacy positions India uniquely in the world. He urged individuals to view their duties through the lens of dharma, citing water's duty to flow and fire's to burn as universal truths understood through spiritual endeavor.

Bhagwat warned against arrogance while engaging in holy work, advocating recognition of this work as ultimately belonging to a higher power. He also called for a collective spirit, advising against the 'I' mentality. The RSS chief noted the spiritual role in leadership, suggesting the State may be secular, but individuals inherently embody dharma.

(With inputs from agencies.)

