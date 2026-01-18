Political Rivalry Rekindles Over Viksit Bharat-G RAM G Act
Haryana Cabinet Minister Rao Narbir Singh criticized Union Minister Rao Inderjit Singh during a press conference, discussing their long-standing political rivalry. He highlighted his political career's origins and defended the Viksit Bharat-G RAM G Act amidst opposition allegations. The scheme aims to expand employment opportunities and improve transparency.
In a recent press conference, Haryana Cabinet Minister Rao Narbir Singh targeted Union Minister Rao Inderjit Singh, recalling how he launched his political journey by defeating Inderjit in the 1987 Jatusana Assembly election.
Rao Narbir remarked on Inderjit's loss of his stronghold seat while addressing ongoing political tensions between the two leaders. The rivalry resurfaced as Narbir defended the Viksit Bharat-G RAM G Act in the face of opposition criticism.
Highlighting the Act's objectives, Rao Narbir emphasized its focus on transparency and employment generation, expanding from 100 to 125 days of guaranteed work to provide increased opportunities for the working class.
