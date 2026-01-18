Left Menu

Transforming Rural Employment: Viksit Bharat Guarantees Dignity and Livelihood

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini highlighted the newly passed Viksit Bharat-Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) as a comprehensive upgrade to rural employment. Criticizing the older MGNREGA for its deficiencies, Saini emphasized the new scheme’s focus on dignified work, timely wages, and combating corruption amidst political opposition.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 18-01-2026 19:36 IST | Created: 18-01-2026 19:36 IST
Transforming Rural Employment: Viksit Bharat Guarantees Dignity and Livelihood
  • Country:
  • India

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Sunday underscored the Viksit Bharat-Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) scheme as a transformative move for enhancing rural employment standards in India.

He addressed a state-level conference in Panchkula, asserting that the scheme embodies Prime Minister Narendra Modi's commitment to ensuring dignity, timely compensation, and secure livelihoods for the nation's laborers.

Criticizing the Congress for purportedly exploiting the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act, Saini hailed the new bill for its transparency, contrasting it with past corruption and inefficiency. He urged citizens to recognize the government's efforts in advancing workers' rights and dignity under VB-G RAM G.

(With inputs from agencies.)

