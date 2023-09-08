Left Menu

Firm belief that G20 Summit will chart new path in human-centric, inclusive development: PM Modi

A day before the G20 Summit begins, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday expressed confidence that it will chart a new path in the human-centric and inclusive development.Invoking Mahatma Gandhi, he said on X that it is important to emulate his mission of serving the underprivileged, the very last person in the queue, as he underlined Indias great emphasis on a human-centric way of furthering progress.We seek to accelerate progress of SDGs, Green Development Pact for a Sustainable Future and strengthen Multilateral Institutions for the 21st Century.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-09-2023 16:40 IST | Created: 08-09-2023 16:40 IST
Firm belief that G20 Summit will chart new path in human-centric, inclusive development: PM Modi
  • Country:
  • India

A day before the G20 Summit begins, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday expressed confidence that it will chart a new path in the human-centric and inclusive development.

Invoking Mahatma Gandhi, he said on X that it is important to emulate his mission of serving the underprivileged, the very last person in the queue, as he underlined India's great emphasis on a human-centric way of furthering progress.

''We seek to accelerate progress of SDGs, Green Development Pact for a Sustainable Future and strengthen Multilateral Institutions for the 21st Century. We attach immense priority to futuristic sectors such as technological transformation and digital public infrastructure. We will also collectively work to further gender equality, women empowerment and ensure world peace,'' he said.

Rooted in our cultural ethos, India's G20 presidency theme, 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam - One Earth, One Family, One Future', deeply resonates with our world view that the whole world is one family, he said. ''India's G20 presidency has been inclusive, ambitious, decisive, and action-oriented. We actively voiced the developmental concerns of the Global South,'' he added.

Noting that it is the first-ever G20 summit being hosted by India, he said India is delighted to host the 18th summit on the weekend at the iconic Bharat Mandapam.

''It is my firm belief that the New Delhi G20 Summit will chart a new path in the human-centric and inclusive development,'' he said.

Modi said he will be chairing sessions on 'One Earth', 'One Family' and 'One Future', covering a range of issues of prime concern to the world community. These include furthering strong, sustainable, inclusive and balanced growth, he added. he prime minister noted that he will also be holding bilateral meetings with several leaders and heads of delegations to further deepen bonds of friendship and cooperation. ''I am confident that our guests will enjoy the warmth of the Indian hospitality,'' he said, adding that President Droupadi Murmu will be hosting a dinner on Saturday.

''On the 10th (September), the leaders will pay homage to Gandhi Ji at Rajghat. At the Closing Ceremony, on the same day, G20 Leaders will share their collective vision for a sustainable and equitable 'One Future', together like 'One Family', for a healthier 'One Earth','' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Reuters World News Summary

Reuters World News Summary

 Global
2
Mexican president backs party's candidate selection process after dispute

Mexican president backs party's candidate selection process after dispute

 Global
3
Nigeria's opposition candidate Atiku to challenge election court ruling

Nigeria's opposition candidate Atiku to challenge election court ruling

Nigeria
4
Reliance's Performax Activewear eyes 5-fold growth in 3 yrs; becomes kit sponsor for Indian football team

Reliance's Performax Activewear eyes 5-fold growth in 3 yrs; becomes kit spo...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Exploring the Psychological Effects of Hunger on Your Mind

Why Your Note-Taking App Isn't Boosting Your Brainpower

Uncovering Ocean Floor's Hidden Potential in the Green Energy Revolution

Counting the Costs: How Drug-Resistant Infections Drain Our Economic Resources

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023