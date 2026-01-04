Maharashtra CM Fadnavis Vows Safe and Sustainable Future for Mumbai Ahead of BMC Polls

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has reaffirmed the BJP-led Mahayuti's commitment to addressing immigration issues by identifying and deporting Bangladeshi infiltrators from Mumbai. He also emphasized the need for a Marathi and Hindu mayor for the city, dismissing criticism from opposition parties.

The Chief Minister announced plans for a Rs 17,000-crore environmental budget to make Mumbai an environmentally sustainable city. Speaking at the first rally of the BJP-Shiv Sena alliance ahead of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections, he promised to provide housing for every resident and improve the city's infrastructure.

Fadnavis criticized the opposition for their electoral promises and assured that the Mahayuti would deliver on its commitments. The January 15 elections coincide with the culturally significant Uttarayan period, and the state government aims to improve connectivity and quality of life for Mumbaikars through initiatives like the expansion of the Metro network.