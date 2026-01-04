Left Menu

Maharashtra CM Fadnavis Vows Safe and Sustainable Future for Mumbai Ahead of BMC Polls

Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis pledges to deport Bangladeshi infiltrators and ensure a Marathi-Hindu mayor for Mumbai. He promises a Rs 17,000-crore environmental budget and redevelopment of BDD chawls. The BJP-led Mahayuti aims to offer a credible alternative in the upcoming BMC elections on January 15.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 04-01-2026 08:21 IST | Created: 04-01-2026 08:21 IST
Maharashtra CM Fadnavis Vows Safe and Sustainable Future for Mumbai Ahead of BMC Polls
Maharashtra Chief Minister
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has reaffirmed the BJP-led Mahayuti's commitment to addressing immigration issues by identifying and deporting Bangladeshi infiltrators from Mumbai. He also emphasized the need for a Marathi and Hindu mayor for the city, dismissing criticism from opposition parties.

The Chief Minister announced plans for a Rs 17,000-crore environmental budget to make Mumbai an environmentally sustainable city. Speaking at the first rally of the BJP-Shiv Sena alliance ahead of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections, he promised to provide housing for every resident and improve the city's infrastructure.

Fadnavis criticized the opposition for their electoral promises and assured that the Mahayuti would deliver on its commitments. The January 15 elections coincide with the culturally significant Uttarayan period, and the state government aims to improve connectivity and quality of life for Mumbaikars through initiatives like the expansion of the Metro network.

TRENDING

1
Maharashtra CM Fadnavis Vows Safe and Sustainable Future for Mumbai Ahead of BMC Polls

Maharashtra CM Fadnavis Vows Safe and Sustainable Future for Mumbai Ahead of...

 India
2
Ex-SP Legislator Faces Conditional Remand in Extortion Case

Ex-SP Legislator Faces Conditional Remand in Extortion Case

 India
3
Legal Action Looms Over Deenanath Mangeshkar Hospital in Patient Death Controversy

Legal Action Looms Over Deenanath Mangeshkar Hospital in Patient Death Contr...

 India
4
Controversy Surrounds Ankita Bhandari Murder Case with New Allegations

Controversy Surrounds Ankita Bhandari Murder Case with New Allegations

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Social and economic barriers slow smart farming adoption

How sustainable finance turns climate policy into real emission cuts

How edge-enabled IoT and AI are transforming real-time water monitoring

Traditional cyber defenses cannot match AI-powered threats

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026