Kanimozhi partakes of food cooked by SC woman for TN school breakfast scheme, sends message against bigotry

DMK Deputy General Secretary Kanimozhi batted for social equity on Tuesday by partaking of the food cooked by a Scheduled Caste woman for the school breakfast scheme, after a section of parents had discriminated against the woman saying she should not cook for their children who are from a more privileged caste.

Kanimozhi also encouraged the school children to have the delicious meal.

Aiming at sending a strong message against social discrimination, the MP who visited the Usilampatti Panchayat Union Primary School in the southern coastal Thoothukudi district, briefly interacted with the cook Muniaselvi and later had a word of praise to say about her. Kanimozhi herself served the breakfast prepared by Muniaselvi to the school children and sat down on the floor and had the breakfast with the kids. A few days ago, the parents of some students protested against the woman of the scheduled caste cooking and serving food to their children under the Chief Minister's Breakfast scheme, which was expanded throughout the state on August 25.

The Usilampatti Panchayat Union Primary School had only 11 students and since the free breakfast scheme was launched, the parents discouraged their wards from having it. Learning about the social discrimination, state Social Welfare Minister P Geetha Jeevan and Vilathikulam legislator G V Markandeyan, accompanied by the revenue officials visited the school recently, and explained the evils of social discrimination to the protesting parents. On Tuesday, Kanimozhi visited the school and had breakfast with the children, thus sending a strong message about social equity. The MP posted photographs of her visit to the school and having breakfast with the children on the social media platform X and said, ''Visited the Usilampatti Panchayat Union Primary School in Thoothukudi district today. Met Muniaselvi who cooks for the Chief Minister's Breakfast Scheme. My best wishes to her for doing this job effectively and with determination.''

