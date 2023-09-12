Pradhan, Dhami inaugurate Vidya Samiksha Kendra in Dehradun

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Tuesday inaugurated a Vidya Samiksha Kendra and launched the PM SHRI School Yojana at the directorate of education here.

Five thousand schools of the state have been connected with the kendra so far and instructions have been issued to connect a total of 22000 schools of the state with it by October-November, Pradhan said.

The Union minister said 23.50 lakh students from class 1-12 will be linked with the kendra which will have data related to more than 1.22 lakh teachers in the state. It will have daily attendance records of all students and teachers, he added.

Online education facilities will also be available at the samiksha kendra, Pradhan said.

He said 141 schools of the state have been selected for the PM SHRI School Yojana in the preliminary phase.

Chief Minister Dhami said the establishment of the Vidya Samiksha Kendra will lead to drastic improvement in the quality of education in the state.

The Mukhya Mantri Uccha Shiksha Medhavi Chatravritti Yojna and the Mukhya Mantri Uccha Shiksha Shodh Protsahan Yojna were also launched on the occasion besides distribution of cash prizes among cadets selected for NDA and IMA.

Later, Pradhan also visited the University of Petroleum and Energy Studies here to launch its website on distance education.

He lauded the university for its infrastructure and its initiatives to make education accessible to all.

