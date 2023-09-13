National stand-up paddling championship in Rameswaram

Over 80 stand-up paddlers from across the country will be vying for top honors at the Palkbay National Stand-Up Paddling Championships 2023 here on September 14 and 15. The second edition of the tournament will see defending champions and top Indian stand-up paddlers Sekar Patchai, Monica Pugazharasu and Gayatri Juvekar in action, a press release said here.

The event will see competitors in Men's, Women's and Groms (U-16) categories across three disciplines viz; Sprint (200m), Technical (2 km) & Distance (12 km). There will also be an open category race for non-ranking athletes to test their paddle strength and speed in the Sprints class of racing. ''The objective behind the Palkbay SUP Challenge was to promote the exciting sport of Stand-Up paddling and we are glad that in a short span we have gathered enough traction to have new faces getting ready to fight it out in just the second edition,'' said Jehan Driver, General Secretary, Surfing Federation of India, the governing body for the sport of surfing & Stand-Up Paddling in India.

