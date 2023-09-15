Left Menu

BEL receives Rs 3,000 crore orders

Bharat Electronics Limited received an order of Rs 2,118.57 crore from Cochin Shipyard Limited for supply of various equipment consisting of sensors, weapon equipment, fire control systems and communication equipment for six numbers of next generation missile vessels and class of anti-surface warfare corvettes for Indian Navy.

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 15-09-2023 22:09 IST | Created: 15-09-2023 21:58 IST
Bharat Electronics Limited received an order of Rs 2,118.57 crore from Cochin Shipyard Limited for supply of various equipment consisting of sensors, weapon equipment, fire control systems and communication equipment for six numbers of next generation missile vessels and class of anti-surface warfare corvettes for Indian Navy. This project will have participation of Indian electronics and associated industries, including MSMEs, which are sub-vendors of BEL, Bengaluru-headquartered BEL said in a statement on Friday. The equipment manufactured by BEL are part of 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' programme. The company has also received additional orders worth Rs 886 crore since the last disclosure on August 25 and the said orders pertain to upgrade of AFNET SATCOM N/W, upgrade of Akash missiles with RF Seeker, inertial navigation system and other equipment with accessories and spares, among others. ''With this, BEL has in all received orders worth Rs 14,384 crore till now in the financial year 2023-24'', it added.

