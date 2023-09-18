DUSU polls: ABVP releases manifesto, promises to address issues of hostel infrastructure, fee hikes

The RSS' student wing ABVP on Monday launched its manifesto for the upcoming Delhi University Students Union (DUSU) election, promising to work for more scholarships to the marginalised, including transgenders, fairness in education cost and affordable metro travel for students.

The student group pitched for the implementation of dedicated university special buses and the construction of new hostels and girls' hostels in every college.

The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) also promised to introduce an 'Earn While Learn' policy to provide students with opportunities to earn while pursuing their education.

''Previous ABVP-led DUSUs have diligently addressed student concerns. We are committed to addressing issues like fee hikes, expanding hostel infrastructure, and prioritising mental health,'' ABVP's presidential candidate Tushar Dedha said.

ABVP's secretary candidate Aprajita said that the students' group will also focus on special initiatives for female students like self-defence training, sanitary pad distribution via vending machines, pink booths near every hostel, installation of CCTV cameras inside and outside college campuses and gender sensitisation camps.

Last week, it announced its candidates for the September 22 Delhi University Students' Union elections, exuding confidence that its panel will record a sweeping victory.

The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) won three of the four seats in the 2019 Delhi University Students' Union (DUSU) elections.

The Students' Union elections could not be held in 2020 and 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, while possible disruption to the academic calendar prevented their conduct in 2022.

Tushar Dedha, its candidate for the president's post, completed his graduation from Satyawati College. He is currently pursuing a Masters degree in Buddhist Studies. He joined the ABVP in 2015.

He won the election for college cultural coordinator at Satyawati College in 2016. He was also an executive council member at DUSU.

Sushant Dhankar, contesting for the vice-president's post, holds a BA (Honours) degree in English, having graduated from Satyawati College. The Haryana-native is currently pursuing his Masters degree in Buddhist Studies. Dhankar is also a state-level shooting champion.

Aprajita, contesting for the post of secretary, hails from Jaunpur in Uttar Pradesh. She completed her BA (Honours) degree in History from Dyal Singh College and is currently pursuing a Master's degree in Buddhist Studies.

Sachin Baisla, the ABVP candidate for joint secretary, graduated from Ramanujan College. He is pursuing a Masters degree in Buddhist Studies.

The DUSU elections will be held on September 22, after a gap of four years. The elections were last held in 2019.

