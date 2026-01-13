Left Menu

Rahul Gandhi To Grace Golden Jubilee at St Thomas English High School

Rahul Gandhi will attend the 50th anniversary celebrations of St Thomas English High School in Gudalur, Nilgiris district. His visit, primarily private, includes attending a Pongal festival. There are no political rallies planned by the Congress during his brief stay in the area.

Updated: 13-01-2026 10:46 IST | Created: 13-01-2026 10:46 IST
Rahul Gandhi To Grace Golden Jubilee at St Thomas English High School
Rahul Gandhi
  • Country:
  • India

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is set to attend the golden jubilee celebrations of St Thomas English High School in Gudalur, located in the Nilgiris district, this Tuesday. According to party sources, Gandhi, who is the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, will be at the event during a private visit to the region.

He is scheduled to attend the function at 3:15 pm and is expected to arrive shortly after 3 pm from Mysuru. His visit will conclude around 4:30 pm. In addition to the school event, Gandhi is likely to partake in Pongal festival celebrations.

The Congress has clarified that no political rallies will be organized by the party during Gandhi's short visit. This trip seems focused on cultural engagement rather than political activity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

