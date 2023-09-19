Left Menu

West Bengal board recommends two-part examinations for class 12 finals

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 19-09-2023 21:56 IST | Created: 19-09-2023 21:51 IST
West Bengal board recommends two-part examinations for class 12 finals
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The WBCHSE has recommended the West Bengal government to conduct the class 12 board examinations in two parts from the 2025-26 academic session, its president Chiranjib Bhattacharya said on Tuesday.

As part of the plan, the examinations will be conducted by the West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) in two parts -- in November and March, he said.

The examination for the first semester, to be held in November, will be objective and students will have to answer them on OMR sheets, Bhattacharya said.

''The second examination will be descriptive,'' he said.

The final marks will be based on the average of the two examinations, so that a student does not become complacent after scoring high marks in the first examination, he said.

The recommendation was in line with the state's education policy that suggested splitting the higher secondary examination into two parts.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Sports News Roundup: O's edge Rays, both punch tickets to postseason; panish court throws out Rubiales' pre-kiss defamation lawsuit and more

Sports News Roundup: O's edge Rays, both punch tickets to postseason; panish...

 Global
2
Infra firm, former CMD booked by CBI in bank fraud case

Infra firm, former CMD booked by CBI in bank fraud case

 India
3
Bangladesh Prime Minsiter Sheikh Hasina arrives in New York to attend 78th UN General Assembly

Bangladesh Prime Minsiter Sheikh Hasina arrives in New York to attend 78th U...

 United States
4
Japanese company working to transform cow waste into rocket fuel

Japanese company working to transform cow waste into rocket fuel

 Japan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Are Self-Driving Cars Really Safer? Exploring the Facts

Is Weight Loss Training a Waste of Your Precious Time? Discover the Truth

Stay Awake and Energized: Non-Caffeine Solutions That Work

Boost Your Brainpower: Memory Hacks That Work

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023