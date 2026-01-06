Underage Wedding Halted: Eight Arrested in West Bengal
In West Bengal's South 24 Parganas district, police halted the wedding of a minor girl and arrested eight individuals, including the groom. The ceremony, involving 22-year-old Ariful Molla and a minor from Kultali, was organized with fanfare. Authorities suspect forced marriage and are investigating further.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 06-01-2026 22:03 IST | Created: 06-01-2026 22:03 IST
- Country:
- India
Authorities intervened in a wedding involving a minor girl in West Bengal's South 24 Parganas district, resulting in the arrest of eight individuals including the groom, police report.
The event was for 22-year-old Ariful Molla and a minor from Kultali, with extensive preparations indicating a high-profile event.
Police, alongside the Child Welfare Department, intervened to halt the ceremony, and are investigating the possibility of the minor being forced into the marriage.
(With inputs from agencies.)