Underage Wedding Halted: Eight Arrested in West Bengal

In West Bengal's South 24 Parganas district, police halted the wedding of a minor girl and arrested eight individuals, including the groom. The ceremony, involving 22-year-old Ariful Molla and a minor from Kultali, was organized with fanfare. Authorities suspect forced marriage and are investigating further.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 06-01-2026 22:03 IST | Created: 06-01-2026 22:03 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Authorities intervened in a wedding involving a minor girl in West Bengal's South 24 Parganas district, resulting in the arrest of eight individuals including the groom, police report.

The event was for 22-year-old Ariful Molla and a minor from Kultali, with extensive preparations indicating a high-profile event.

Police, alongside the Child Welfare Department, intervened to halt the ceremony, and are investigating the possibility of the minor being forced into the marriage.

