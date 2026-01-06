Underage Wedding Halted: Eight Arrested in West Bengal

Authorities intervened in a wedding involving a minor girl in West Bengal's South 24 Parganas district, resulting in the arrest of eight individuals including the groom, police report.

The event was for 22-year-old Ariful Molla and a minor from Kultali, with extensive preparations indicating a high-profile event.

Police, alongside the Child Welfare Department, intervened to halt the ceremony, and are investigating the possibility of the minor being forced into the marriage.

(With inputs from agencies.)