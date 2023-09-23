OBC groups hold protest in Chandrapur in support of activist on hunger strike

Members of several OBC outfits held a 'rasta roko' (road block) protest in Chandrapur in Maharashtra on Saturday claiming the state government was not keen on resolving the demands of the community.

The protest was held at Janata College square on Chandrapur-Nagpur road, after which some of the participants were detained and later released, officials said.

The protestors said the action was part of their support for Ravindra Tonge, the head of the students' wing of the Rashtriya OBC Mahasangh, who has been on hunger strike here for the last 13 days and had to be shifted to a hospital on Friday.

Tonge has been on hunger strike demanding that the state government not give Kunbi OBC certificates to Marathas for the purpose of reservation.

MLC Sudhakar Adbale, who took part in Saturday's protest, said the Eknath Shinde government was not keen on solving issues related to Other Backward Classes and no one from his cabinet had even visited Tonge.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)