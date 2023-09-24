Left Menu

Benga Guv holds virtual meeting with interim VCs of state universities

He also said that he would be available on phone for any advice, another VC said. The Raj Bhavan had countered the state governments criticism, saying the governor had only acted in the interest of students, as a stalemate was created following the retirement of permanent VCs of the universities concerned.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 24-09-2023 23:16 IST | Created: 24-09-2023 23:15 IST
Benga Guv holds virtual meeting with interim VCs of state universities
File Photo Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • India

West Bengal Governor C V Ananda Bose on Sunday held a virtual meeting with interim vice-chancellors of state universities, who were appointed by him, to discuss academic and administrative issues faced by the higher educational institutions.

One of the VCs in attendance at the meeting told PTI that the governor spoke about ways to run the institutions in the best interest of students.

''The honourable governor asked us to strengthen the anti-ragging committee in our respective universities, among other things... He also said that he would be available on phone for any advice,” another VC said. A total of 22 interim VCs, appointed by Bose since May, attended the meeting, a Raj Bhavan source said.

Bose's decision to appoint the interim VCs of 16 state universities “without consulting the state government” had drawn flak from the education minister. The Raj Bhavan had countered the state government’s criticism, saying the governor had only acted in the interest of students, as a stalemate was created following the retirement of permanent VCs of the universities concerned.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: More bumps in the road to wiping out polio - report; US CDC backs Pfizer's maternal RSV vaccine to protect infants and more

Health News Roundup: More bumps in the road to wiping out polio - report; US...

 Global
2
Immune cells are vital for effective immunisation against SARS-CoV-2 virus: Study

Immune cells are vital for effective immunisation against SARS-CoV-2 virus: ...

 United States
3
Nearly 2 million people in Afghanistan face acute food insecurity: UN World Food Programme

Nearly 2 million people in Afghanistan face acute food insecurity: UN World ...

 Afghanistan
4
Thailand expects Tesla, Google, Microsoft to invest $5 bln -prime minister

Thailand expects Tesla, Google, Microsoft to invest $5 bln -prime minister

 Thailand

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cracking the Dieting Code: A Blueprint for Lasting Transformation

Gastronomic Ghosts: 11 Extinct Foods Resurrected Through History

All Aboard! The Best European Multi-Destination Train Adventures for Every Traveler

Discover the 15 Hidden Gems: America's Happiest Places to Call Home

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023