EAM Jaishankar meets UN chief Guterres

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and discussed the contribution of India’s G20 Presidency towards strengthening the world organisation’s Sustainable Development agenda.

“Pleasure to meet with UN Secretary-General @antonioguterres at UN Headquarters,” Jaishankar posted on X.

“Discussed how India’s G20 Presidency has contributed to strengthening @UN’s sustainable development agenda. We have coordinated closely in this regard over the last year,” he said.

Jaishankar said he appreciated the UN chief’s “strong commitment to reforming International Financial Institutions.”

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)