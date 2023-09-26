Left Menu

Campus death: Jadavpur University's executive council takes up probe report

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 27-09-2023 00:37 IST | Created: 26-09-2023 22:00 IST
Image Credit: Twitter(@JUFET)
The Executive Council of the Jadavpur University on Tuesday took up the report of the internal inquiry committee that recommended the expulsion of four students for their alleged role in the ragging of a 17-year-old boy that led to his death, officials said.

The committee, which had submitted its report in the last week of August, had stated that the first-year undergraduate student from Nadia district was subjected to severe ragging by his seniors, they said.

The student died on August 10 after allegedly falling from the varsity's hostel.

''The internal inquiry committee report was tabled at the council's meeting, and deliberations are underway. It will be made known later if the recommendations have been accepted,'' a JU official told PTI.

The report also recommended the suspension of several students.

Jadavpur University Teachers' Association general secretary Partha Pratim Roy told PTI that over 100 teachers in a deputation demanded the report be tabled in the meeting of the council, which is the highest decision-making body of the varsity.

Officiating vice-chancellor Buddhadeb Sau earlier said that the recommendations made in the report can be implemented only by the council.

The meeting also discussed the dengue situation on the campus, and ways to tackle it, Roy said.

Devdiscourse

