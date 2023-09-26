Foundation announces 'International Atal Awards 2023'

Left Menu

A foundation working to foster the legacy of former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee on Tuesday announced an award that will celebrate his remarkable contributions to humanity.The International Atal Awards 2023 will be given to 11 individuals across 11 categories for their unparalleled contribution, Greater Noida-based Atal Foundation said at a press conference here.It will take place on December 25 on the occasion of the birth anniversary of Vajpayee.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-09-2023 22:21 IST | Created: 26-09-2023 22:21 IST
A foundation working to foster the legacy of former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee on Tuesday announced an award that will celebrate his remarkable contributions to humanity.

The 'International Atal Awards 2023' will be given to 11 individuals across 11 categories for their ''unparalleled contribution'', Greater Noida-based Atal Foundation said at a press conference here.

It will take place on December 25 on the occasion of the birth anniversary of Vajpayee. ''The event will be organised at Rashtrapati Bhavan,'' it said in a statement later.

Aparna Singh, the national president of the Atal Foundation, said, ''Bharat Ratna Atal Bihari Vajpayee's legacy is a guiding light for our nation. Through the International Atal Awards 2023, we are committed to highlighting his enduring spirit on the global stage'' ''Atal Ji's principles and vision transcend boundaries, and through this prestigious programme, we are uniting people from around the world to celebrate his remarkable contributions to humanity,'' she said.

