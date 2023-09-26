Guard tries to rape woman at Gurugram flat, flees when alarm raised

A security guard of a society in Sector 92 tried to rape a 25-year-old female resident and attacked her with a sharp object, police here said on Tuesday.

The woman suffered serious injuries and has been admitted to a private hospital.

Police said the incident took place Tuesday around 11 am when the woman was alone at her flat with her husband away at work.

According to the complaint filed by the victim, a security guard of the society rang the doorbell of her flat and when she opened the door asked her if he could check her balcony citing some complaint. ''As the guard entered the flat, he grabbed me from behind and threw me on the ground. When I resisted him and cried for help, he attacked me with a sharp object,'' the woman said in her complaint.

As she continued to raise alarm, some neighbours gathered there causing the guard to flee.

The husband of the victim, who works at a private firm, said when he got to know about the incident he informed the maintenance and RWA office staff, who rushed his wife to a hospital. The RWA President of the society called the incident shameful.

According to him, the agency responsible for security at the society has been handling the work since 2019 and this was the first such incident. On the complaint of victim, an FIR was registered against the guard, Vishnu, under sections 376/511 (attempt to rape), 354A (sexual harassment), 323 (causing hurt), 452 (house trespassing), and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the IPC at late Tuesday evening, police said. ''We have formed three special teams who are conducting raids to nab the accused. A team has also left for Mahua, the native place of the accused. He will be arrested soon,'' said Sector 10 A Police Station SHO Inspector Ved Prakash.

