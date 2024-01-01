Agartala Book Fair from Feb 21

Left Menu

February 21 is also the International Mother Language Day, Information and Cultural Affairs Department secretary P K Chakravarty told PTI.Chakravarty said the chief minister who presided over a preparatory meeting on the book fair on December 30, underlined the need to buy quality books penned by local writers and publishers.We are hoping a good number of publishers from outside the state and also from Bangladesh will join the book fair.

PTI | Agartala | Updated: 01-01-2024 13:31 IST | Created: 01-01-2024 13:29 IST
The 42nd Agartala Book Fair 2024 will be inaugurated by Tripura Chief Minister on February 21, an official said on Monday.

The two-week-long book fair will be held at the Hapania International Fairground.

''The 42nd Agartala Book Fair 2024 is set to be inaugurated by Chief Minister Manik Saha on February 21 at Hapania International Fairground. February 21 is also the International Mother Language Day'', Information and Cultural Affairs Department secretary P K Chakravarty told PTI.

Chakravarty said the chief minister who presided over a preparatory meeting on the book fair on December 30, underlined the need to buy quality books penned by local writers and publishers.

''We are hoping a good number of publishers from outside the state and also from Bangladesh will join the book fair. The government will render all possible help to the publishers coming from outside the state'', the secretary said.

The Agartala Book fair is the second largest in the northeast in terms of footfall and sale proceeds after Guwahati Book fair.

