Odisha drivers join protest against new law on hit-and-run

Hundreds of drivers in Odisha on Thursday joined the nationwide ‘quit steering wheel’ protest against the new penal law on hit-and-run cases.

Odisha Drivers Mahasangha (ODM) president Prashant Menduli said driver associations of different states held a discussion in New Delhi on Wednesday where it was decided to launch the protest against the new law.

''We launched the protest today. However, we have given a relaxation for two days as many drivers are on trips. After completing their ongoing trips, they will hand over the vehicles to the owners and join the protest,'' he said.

According to the new Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) provision, which is set to replace the Indian Penal Code, drivers who cause serious road accidents due to negligent driving and run away without informing police or the administration can face punishment of up to 10 years or a fine of Rs 7 lakh, Menduli said.

He said drivers earn a paltry amount cannot pay such a large fines. ''If they go to jail, who will take care of their family,'' Menduli asked.

Apart from the demand for withdrawal of the new ‘hit & run’ provision, the Odisha drivers also demanded the state government to fulfill their long-standing demands including social security, life insurance coverage, among others.

''We had placed 10 demands before the Odisha government during the strike last year. However, the demands have not been fulfilled till now,'' Menduli said.

