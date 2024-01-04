Guv not thinking of students, Bengal education minister on JU imbroglio

West Bengal Education Minister Bratya Basu on Thursday alleged that Governor CV Ananda Bose, as the chancellor of Jadavpur University, is not thinking of the students’ interest.

Bose removed JU Vice-Chancellor Buddhadeb Sau on the eve of the university’s convocation on December 24. The convocation was, however, held as scheduled following the intervention of the state government. The governor had termed the action of the state in support of the sacked VC as ''unauthorised and illegal''.

''The chancellor tried to teach a lesson to the students over the convocation. The governor is not thinking about the interest of students, we hope he will,'' Basu told reporters.

Sau, who was appointed by the governor to the chagrin of the TMC government which was in conflict with Raj Bhavan over appointment of officiating vice-chancellors in a number of state-run universities.

Sau was asked by the higher education department to discharge responsbilities of the vice-chancellor till a permanent VC is appointed.

The education minister said, ''We are all looking at the honourable Supreme Court for resolving the issue (appointment of VCs in 31 state universities including JU).'' A case in this regard is pending in the apex court.

Meanwhile, a teachers’ association of Jadavpur University on Thursday accused the West Bengal higher education department of not acting promptly to address the uncertainty in the state-run varsity since Sau was removed by the governor.

Jadavpur University Teachers’ Association (JUTA) told PTI that the higher education department showed promptness in issuing notice after midnight to facilitate holding the convocation.

But the same alacrity was not shown afterwards when doubts were raised over the right of Sau to discharge his academic and administrative responsibilities as the impasse continued to affect the institute, JUTA General Secretary Partha Pratim Roy claimed.

''Urgent work regarding getting the sanction of NAAC for various projects is getting stalled. JUTA's queries to the registrar about the person who will give consent on matters of exigency remain unanswered,'' he added.

A senior university official said the registrar's office has urged the higher education department seeking its guidance about whose approval will be needed to purchase materials for certain ongoing projects and begin other pending works which are urgent.

While Registrar Snehamanju Basu could not be contacted, the official said the university is yet to get a reply from the department.

Some quarters are looking forward to the possible response from the Supreme Court where the matter of forming the search committee and appointment of VCs is pending, Roy said.

''Will the university be locked in the meantime?'' Roy asked in a letter to the registrar.

Alleging that an attempt is there to systemically destroy the university and its autonomy, he said in the letter that JUTA will hold protests against this in a week ''if no remedial steps are taken''.

