Unsure of protocol for teachers outside school hours: Bengal minister on video of dancing HM
PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 04-01-2024 22:17 IST | Created: 04-01-2024 22:15 IST
West Bengal Education Minister Bratya Basu on Thursday said he is not sure if there can be a code of conduct about activities of teachers outside school hours.
His statement came as a video purportedly showing the headmaster of a primary school in Howrah district shaking a leg along with a female singer at a cultural function went viral.
