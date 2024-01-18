Hold camps to issue Kunbi certificates, Minister Vikhe Patil tells collectors

Left Menu

Maharashtra revenue minister Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil on Thursday asked district collectors to hold special camps to issue Kunbi certificates based on the 54 lakh records found by the committee under retired justice Sandeep Shinde.Maratha quota agitators want the state government to issue KUnbi certificates to members of the community to allow them to avail reservations in jobs and education under the Other Backward Classes category.The Eknath Shinde government had formed the Shinde committee last year to study this demand and recommend solutions.Eligible persons should get Kunbi caste certificate as per the records found by the justice retd Sandeep Shinde committee.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 18-01-2024 20:58 IST | Created: 18-01-2024 20:58 IST
''Eligible persons should get Kunbi caste certificate as per the records found by the justice (retd) Sandeep Shinde committee. The officials should verify the claims submitted during the camps and issue certificates based on valid documents such as school leaving certificates, revenue documents, ancestral records, and old documents from the Nizam era in the pre-Independence period,'' Vikhe Patil said in a statement.

''The Shinde committee has identified 54 lakh Kunbi records. The officials holding camps should issue the certificates to the eligible persons immediately,'' he said.

