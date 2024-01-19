Left Menu

Peking University to hold global symposium to mark 100th year of Tagore's visit: Chinese envoy

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 19-01-2024 19:03 IST | Created: 19-01-2024 19:03 IST
Peking University to hold global symposium to mark 100th year of Tagore's visit: Chinese envoy
  • Country:
  • India

Peking University will host a global symposium in Beijing in May to commemorate the 100th anniversary of Nobel laureate Rabindranath Tagore's visit to the institution, Chinese consul general in Kolkata said on Friday.

Tagore, widely recognised as a world poet (Visva Kabi), visited the university on April 12, 1924, during his first trip to China.

''The preparations for a commemorative event on the 100th anniversary of his visit in May this year are underway at Peking University,'' Zha Liyou, the consul general of the People's Republic of China in Kolkata, told reporters during an interaction.

He also mentioned that the university plans to invite Indian scholars to participate in the symposium.

The consul general's office in Kolkata has recommended the participation of five scholars, including former vice-chancellors and Tagore researchers, in the symposium, according to an official.

Liyou added that the consul general's office may collaborate with Visva-Bharati University to organise commemorative programmes at 'Cheena-Bhavana' in Santiniketan, in honour of Tagore's visit.

Cheena Bhavana, the department of Chinese language and culture, was established at Visva-Bharati by Tagore and Professor Tan Yun-Shan on April 14, 1937, as per the university's website.

Liyou mentioned that one or two other educational institutions in China may also hold similar commemorative events. Additionally, several institutions in Kolkata will organise programmes to acknowledge Peking University's visit. ''My office, in collaboration with local organisations, will be hosting several commemorative events here,'' Liyou added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: US FDA declines to approve Shin Nippon Biomedical's migraine drug; Chinese embassy warns of plastic surgery risks in South Korea and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA declines to approve Shin Nippon Biomedical's mig...

 Global
2
HUL Q3 net profit rises 1 pc to Rs 2,508 crore, sales down marginally to Rs 15,259 crore

HUL Q3 net profit rises 1 pc to Rs 2,508 crore, sales down marginally to Rs ...

 India
3
ABB Robotics and Simpliforge Creations Advance 3D Printing Capabilities for India’s Construction Sector

ABB Robotics and Simpliforge Creations Advance 3D Printing Capabilities for ...

 India
4
Hindustan Zinc's Robust Volumes & Cost Reduction Drive PAT at INR 2,028 Cr, up 17% QoQ

Hindustan Zinc's Robust Volumes & Cost Reduction Drive PAT at INR 2,028 Cr, ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Future of Science? Building Reliable Results in an AI-Powered World

The Cyborg Showdown: Brains vs Brawn - AI vs Robotics in the Big Leagues

Rooftop Revolution: When Your House Becomes a Powerhouse

Coding in the Matrix: How AI is Taking Developers From Hackers to Heroes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024